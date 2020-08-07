UrduPoint.com
Young Man Dies Of Electrocution In Gulistan-e-Jouhar Area

Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Salahuddin, a 18 year old man was brought dead to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) Friday morning as reportedly touched a live wire in Gulistan-e-Jouhar area in the metropolis,exposed to heavy showers from Thursday afternoon to late night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Salahuddin, a 18 year old man was brought dead to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) Friday morning as reportedly touched a live wire in Gulistan-e-Jouhar area in the metropolis,exposed to heavy showers from Thursday afternoon to late night.

It was one of the isolated but definitely a tragic incident during the current and fourth monsoon spell in the city as K-Electric officials claimed to had otherwise made elaborate arrangements to avert such situation with its teams put on high alert since the heavy and torrential rains warning were issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department(PMD).

In its efforts to avert cases of electrocution the electric supply company had and continues to resort to extensive load shedding, interrupting power supply through its network of transmission lines at regular intervals.

People taking exception to the approach have expressed their strong reservations of the quality of material used for the wire used for supply that was reportedly being replaced by the company once its was privatized.

More Stories From Pakistan

