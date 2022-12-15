Young man dies of torture in police custody, DPO orders post-mortem examination

A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage protest demonstration and move application for registration of case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage protest demonstration and move application for registration of case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Vehari ordered SP investigations Rubina Abbas to take the body in custody and in compliance she has brought the body of deceased Imran Baloch (24) to Luddan hospital for post-mortem examination.

Deceased's father Liaquat Ali and brother Allah Ditta told media that Luddan and CIA police had taken Imran Baloch r/o Daulat Abad, Luddan, in custody on Nov 29 and tortured him at some undisclosed location in a girl's kidnapping case.

They said they had handed over Imran to ASI Waqas Ghumman at the office of DSP Sadar in the presence of DSP Muhammad Nasir on that day and had proved his innocence in the case. However, police later handed him back to relatives Liaquat Baloch and Fayyaz Baloch in severely injured condition and he died later with injury marks on his head and rest of the body.

Imran's father Liaquat has filed application with Vehari city police against DSP Sadar Vehari Muhammad Nasir Us Saqib, SHO Luddan, CIA Incharge Vehari Meher Abbas and ASI Waqas Ghumman for registration of FIR against them.