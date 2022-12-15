UrduPoint.com

Young Man Dies Of Torture In Police Custody, DPO Orders Post-mortem Examination

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Young man dies of torture in police custody, DPO orders post-mortem examination

A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage protest demonstration and move application for registration of case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage protest demonstration and move application for registration of case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Vehari ordered SP investigations Rubina Abbas to take the body in custody and in compliance she has brought the body of deceased Imran Baloch (24) to Luddan hospital for post-mortem examination.

Deceased's father Liaquat Ali and brother Allah Ditta told media that Luddan and CIA police had taken Imran Baloch r/o Daulat Abad, Luddan, in custody on Nov 29 and tortured him at some undisclosed location in a girl's kidnapping case.

They said they had handed over Imran to ASI Waqas Ghumman at the office of DSP Sadar in the presence of DSP Muhammad Nasir on that day and had proved his innocence in the case. However, police later handed him back to relatives Liaquat Baloch and Fayyaz Baloch in severely injured condition and he died later with injury marks on his head and rest of the body.

Imran's father Liaquat has filed application with Vehari city police against DSP Sadar Vehari Muhammad Nasir Us Saqib, SHO Luddan, CIA Incharge Vehari Meher Abbas and ASI Waqas Ghumman for registration of FIR against them.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Kidnapping CIA Died Young Man Nasir Vehari FIR Media

Recent Stories

SC orders to impose Police Order 2002 in Punjab, K ..

SC orders to impose Police Order 2002 in Punjab, KP

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

5 minutes ago
 Nasser Hussain asks England to sweep series agains ..

Nasser Hussain asks England to sweep series against Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 UAD not reason behind financial crisis of Gomal Un ..

UAD not reason behind financial crisis of Gomal University: UAD VC

6 minutes ago
 Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer ..

Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer

11 minutes ago
 Province-wide inspection: PFA issues warning notic ..

Province-wide inspection: PFA issues warning notices to 420 school canteens

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.