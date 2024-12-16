Young man dies while filming TikTok at Changla Gali Kashmir Point

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A tragic incident occurred at Changla Gali Kashmir Point on Monday where a 25-year-old man, Wajid Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, fell into a deep gorge while filming a TikTok video.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue Medical Team swiftly reached the site of the accident.

Despite their immediate response, Wajid Ali was found dead on the spot. His body was subsequently recovered and shifted to the Civil Hospital Nathiagali.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with risky social media stunts in hazardous locations.