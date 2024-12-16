Open Menu

Young Man Dies While Filming TikTok At Changla Gali Kashmir Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Young man dies while filming TikTok at Changla Gali Kashmir Point

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A tragic incident occurred at Changla Gali Kashmir Point on Monday where a 25-year-old man, Wajid Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, fell into a deep gorge while filming a TikTok video.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue Medical Team swiftly reached the site of the accident.

Despite their immediate response, Wajid Ali was found dead on the spot. His body was subsequently recovered and shifted to the Civil Hospital Nathiagali.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with risky social media stunts in hazardous locations.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Social Media Man Rawalpindi SITE

Recent Stories

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

1 hour ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan