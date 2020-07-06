UrduPoint.com
Young Man Drown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Young man drown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A young man drowned while swimming in Akram canal here Monday as the local authorities failed to enforce the ban on swimming in the waterways.

The body was pulled out by the local divers after around 3 hours of search.

The police identified the deceased as 20 years old Munawar Abbassi, resident of Lalu Lashari village.

The deceased was a labourer in a factory in Tando Fazal and he went for swimming in the canal to beat the heat.

