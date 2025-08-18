Young man drowns in canal

A 25-year-old man, identified as Jamshed Ali on Monday drowned in a canal in Kasana village, Fatehjang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A 25-year-old man, identified as Jamshed Ali on Monday drowned in a canal in Kasana village, Fatehjang.

According to police spokesman, Ali accidentally slipped into deep canal and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams, assisted by local villagers, launched a joint operation and recovered the body after hectic efforts.

The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Police have started investigating the case.

