Young Man Drowns In Indus River
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
A young man drowned while swimming in river Indus near Mehran bridge here on Monday.
A team of Rescue 1122 pulled out the body of 23 years old Shoban Nohrio around three hours of his drowning
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A young man drowned while swimming in river Indus near Mehran bridge here on Monday.
A team of Rescue 1122 pulled out the body of 23 years old Shoban Nohrio around three hours of his drowning.
According to police, he was swimming in the river with his friends.
He was a resident of Qasimabad.
APP/zmb
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two die, 12 injured in accident in Bahawalpur16 seconds ago
-
Rain forecast for Bahawalpur19 seconds ago
-
District admin makes water filtration plant functional23 seconds ago
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school10 minutes ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima30 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation30 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road30 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar40 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive50 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad2 hours ago