Young Man Drowns In Indus River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

A young man drowned while swimming in river Indus near Mehran bridge here on Monday.

A team of Rescue 1122 pulled out the body of 23 years old Shoban Nohrio around three hours of his drowning

According to police, he was swimming in the river with his friends.

He was a resident of Qasimabad.

APP/zmb

