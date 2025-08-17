Open Menu

Young Man Drowns In Karachi Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Young man drowns in Karachi canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A young man drowned while swimming in the K B Feeder canal, aka Karachi canal, in the Kotri area of Jamshoro district on Sunday evening.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that scuba divers tried to search for the body, but it could not be found because of the darkness.

He added that the search would resume on Monday morning.

The drowned young man has been identified as Shahnawaz Khaskheli, who lived in the same area.

