Young Man Drowns In Karachi Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A young man drowned while swimming in the K B Feeder canal, aka Karachi canal, in the Kotri area of Jamshoro district on Sunday evening.
An official of Rescue 1122 informed that scuba divers tried to search for the body, but it could not be found because of the darkness.
He added that the search would resume on Monday morning.
The drowned young man has been identified as Shahnawaz Khaskheli, who lived in the same area.
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man drowns in Karachi canal2 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits flood-affected areas of Shangla2 minutes ago
-
Fact Finding Committee formed to ascertain causes of journalist Khawar Hussain's death12 minutes ago
-
TIKA distributes 15,000 hot meals to flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa32 minutes ago
-
Railways minister vows to replicate Lahore Station model across major cities42 minutes ago
-
228 proclaimed offenders arrested in fortnight42 minutes ago
-
"Cultural Performers, mountain Climbers, make 80th Indonesian independence celebration more Colorful ..52 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits various police stations, directs for service improvement1 hour ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates state-of-the-art police station in Poonch1 hour ago
-
Medical supplies dispatched to flood-affected areas1 hour ago
-
IG Rizvi offers prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah1 hour ago
-
Kamal directs medical support to flood victims of KP, GB1 hour ago