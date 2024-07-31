Open Menu

Young Man Drowns In Nowshera Virkan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Young man drowns in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A young man tragically drowned in the Johar river located in Chak Chaudhary village near Nowshera Varkan, on Wednesday.

According to Police, victim has been identified as Prince Zafar.

Prince Zafar was bathing his buffaloes in the river when he suddenly found himself in the deep water and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 team from Nowshera Virkan promptly arrived at the scene.

However, the team was unable to save the young man's life and he had already passed away by the time they reached.

The body of the victim was later handed over to his family members.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Police Water Young Man Nowshera Nowshera Virkan Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

8 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan