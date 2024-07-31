Young Man Drowns In Nowshera Virkan
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A young man tragically drowned in the Johar river located in Chak Chaudhary village near Nowshera Varkan, on Wednesday.
According to Police, victim has been identified as Prince Zafar.
Prince Zafar was bathing his buffaloes in the river when he suddenly found himself in the deep water and drowned.
Upon receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 team from Nowshera Virkan promptly arrived at the scene.
However, the team was unable to save the young man's life and he had already passed away by the time they reached.
The body of the victim was later handed over to his family members.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif8 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth8 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..8 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week8 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful8 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik8 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution9 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA9 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais9 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar9 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..9 hours ago