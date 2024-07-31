Young man drowns in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A young man tragically drowned in the Johar river located in Chak Chaudhary village near Nowshera Varkan, on Wednesday.

According to Police, victim has been identified as Prince Zafar.

Prince Zafar was bathing his buffaloes in the river when he suddenly found himself in the deep water and drowned.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 team from Nowshera Virkan promptly arrived at the scene.

However, the team was unable to save the young man's life and he had already passed away by the time they reached.

The body of the victim was later handed over to his family members.

APP/mud/378