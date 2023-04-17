Young man electrocuted in Hyderabad

A young man was electrocuted to death by an 11,000 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in the Gulistan-e-Sajjad area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death by an 11,000 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in the Gulistan-e-Sajjad area here on Monday.

According to the Edhi volunteers, the deceased 18 years old Qurban Abdul Rasheed was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The version of HESCO's spokesman could not be obtained with regard to the incident.