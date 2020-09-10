UrduPoint.com
Young Man Electrocuted In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:25 PM

A young man was electrocuted here in the limits of Sahiwal police station on Thursday

According to police, Muhammad Ijaz (24), resident of Dara tehsil, Sahiwal, was busy in doing some work related to electrical wiring when he suffered severe electric shock. He was shifted to a nearby hospital but he failed tosurvive.

