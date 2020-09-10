Young man electrocuted in sargodha

A young man was electrocuted here in the limits of Sahiwal police station on Thursday

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A young man was electrocuted here in the limits of Sahiwal police station on Thursday.

According to police, Muhammad Ijaz (24), resident of Dara tehsil, Sahiwal, was busy in doing some work related to electrical wiring when he suffered severe electric shock. He was shifted to a nearby hospital but he failed tosurvive.