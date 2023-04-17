Young man electrocuted to death

A young man was electrocuted to death by an 11,000 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Gulistan-e-Sajjad area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death by an 11,000 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Gulistan-e-Sajjad area here on Monday.

According to the Edhi volunteers, the deceased 18 years old Qurban Abdul Rasheed was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar clarified that the incident happened because of neglect of some men installing a tv cable in a flat in Al Noor Heights.

He told that Executive Engineer Qasimabad Ghulam Farooq Tunio had visited the site of the incident.

According to him, HESCO would register FIR against the cable operator who was responsible for the death.