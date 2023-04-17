UrduPoint.com

Young Man Electrocuted To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Young man electrocuted to death

A young man was electrocuted to death by an 11,000 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Gulistan-e-Sajjad area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A young man was electrocuted to death by an 11,000 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in Gulistan-e-Sajjad area here on Monday.

According to the Edhi volunteers, the deceased 18 years old Qurban Abdul Rasheed was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar clarified that the incident happened because of neglect of some men installing a tv cable in a flat in Al Noor Heights.

He told that Executive Engineer Qasimabad Ghulam Farooq Tunio had visited the site of the incident.

According to him, HESCO would register FIR against the cable operator who was responsible for the death.

Related Topics

Dead Company Young Hyderabad Man SITE Qasimabad FIR TV

Recent Stories

Agthia Group approves new board members, payment o ..

Agthia Group approves new board members, payment of AED 65.3 million in dividend ..

26 seconds ago
 German, Russian Foreign Ministries Maintaining Dia ..

German, Russian Foreign Ministries Maintaining Dialogue on Staffing of Embassies

47 seconds ago
 Ukraine Intensifying Efforts to Freeze Wagner Grou ..

Ukraine Intensifying Efforts to Freeze Wagner Group's Overseas Assets - Prosecut ..

48 seconds ago
 Lailatul Qadr - the night of seeking Allah's forgi ..

Lailatul Qadr - the night of seeking Allah's forgiveness, mercy

50 seconds ago
 Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakista ..

Kiwis win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in 3rd T20I

16 minutes ago
 Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khair ..

Efforts to prevent wheat smuggling taken: DC Khairpur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.