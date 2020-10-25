UrduPoint.com
Young Man Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Young man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man found dead, in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 25-year-old youth lying at a deserted place near a looms store in Mohallah Muraad Abad and informed the police.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for tracing out his family.

Apparently, the youth was an addict and he might be expired due to non-availabilityof drugs.

However, real cause of his death will come into light after postmortem report.

More Stories From Pakistan

