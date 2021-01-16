UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Found Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Young man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A young man was found dead along Jaranwala Road, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Saturday that passersby witnessed the corpse of a 30-year-old man lying alongside Jaranwala Road near Jalvi Market and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the dead was an addict person who expired due to cold or non-availability of drugs.

However, the real cause of his death will come into light after postmortem report.

The legal heirs were being traced.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Drugs Road Young Man Jaranwala Market

Recent Stories

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

28 minutes ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

43 minutes ago

131,939 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

Norway Introduces Obligatory COVID-19 Testing on B ..

2 hours ago

Vucic Notes Absence of COVAX Shipments While Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.