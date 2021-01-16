Young man found dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A young man was found dead along Jaranwala Road, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Saturday that passersby witnessed the corpse of a 30-year-old man lying alongside Jaranwala Road near Jalvi Market and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the dead was an addict person who expired due to cold or non-availability of drugs.

However, the real cause of his death will come into light after postmortem report.

The legal heirs were being traced.