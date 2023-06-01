UrduPoint.com

Young Man Found Dead

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Young man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A body of a young was recovered from a Gogera branch canal in tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that locals spotted a body in the Barala branch near Chak no 356-JB.

The team reached the spot and fished out the body which was later identified as Hakeemullah (31).

The body was handed over to Rodala road police.

Meanwhile, a woman named Kaneez Bibi of Saeed colony,canal road suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near Quran academy.

She was shifted to Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Police Road Young Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border ..

2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Iran

5 seconds ago
 PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for ..

PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for May 9 violence

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, ..

Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, says PM Shehbaz

13 minutes ago
 Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to ad ..

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to address parliament

41 minutes ago
 Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experi ..

Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experience for Everyone

43 minutes ago
 PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing proj ..

PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing projects at SkillsGala & Talent Hu ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.