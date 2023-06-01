Young man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A body of a young was recovered from a Gogera branch canal in tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that locals spotted a body in the Barala branch near Chak no 356-JB.

The team reached the spot and fished out the body which was later identified as Hakeemullah (31).

The body was handed over to Rodala road police.

Meanwhile, a woman named Kaneez Bibi of Saeed colony,canal road suffered injuries when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near Quran academy.

She was shifted to Civil Hospital.