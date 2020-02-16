UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Young man found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A young man was found dead in a room of a mosque, at Sammundri Road, in the limits of Samanabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that Hafiz Kashif (35) of Sargodha came to see his friend who was prayer leader in a mosque of Abdullah Garden at Sammundri Road.

In the morning, Hafiz Kashif was found dead in a room of the mosque. Stab marks were found in the head of Kashif while prayer leader was missing from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Young Man Sargodha Sunday Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

16 minutes ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.