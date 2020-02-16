Young man found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A young man was found dead in a room of a mosque, at Sammundri Road, in the limits of Samanabad police station.

Police said on Sunday that Hafiz Kashif (35) of Sargodha came to see his friend who was prayer leader in a mosque of Abdullah Garden at Sammundri Road.

In the morning, Hafiz Kashif was found dead in a room of the mosque. Stab marks were found in the head of Kashif while prayer leader was missing from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.