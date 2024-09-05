Young Man Found Dead In House
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 11:11 AM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A young man on Thursday was found dead in Rashida Nullah an area of Havelian police station, the victim, identified as Faisal Khan.
According to the police report, Riaz Khan resident of Mohalla Bilal in Havelian, informed the police his son Faisal (22) had gone to sleep in the lounge last night, securing the door from the inside, and in the morning he was found dead.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his forehead and evident signs of physical assault on his body.
The police have registered a case under section 302 and started an investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two labourers electrocuted2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah appeals for unity to address citizen grievances22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Qidwai sounds alarm on long-term consequences of screen addiction32 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Hussein Mullick urges global action against India's rights abuses1 hour ago
-
14th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee meeting held in Rawalpindi10 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio campaign11 hours ago
-
Hyderabad city needs new sewerage design : Commissioner11 hours ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to people on power sector: Awais11 hours ago
-
DC Kharan holds open court, resolves citizen complaints, vows timely solutions11 hours ago
-
Dar, Lammy discuss strengthening Pak-UK ties, regional issues11 hours ago
-
Various officers of Prisons dept reshuffled11 hours ago
-
SU to hold Defence Day ceremony, rally on Sep 611 hours ago