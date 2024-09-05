Young man found dead in house

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A young man on Thursday was found dead in Rashida Nullah an area of Havelian police station, the victim, identified as Faisal Khan.

According to the police report, Riaz Khan resident of Mohalla Bilal in Havelian, informed the police his son Faisal (22) had gone to sleep in the lounge last night, securing the door from the inside, and in the morning he was found dead.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his forehead and evident signs of physical assault on his body.

The police have registered a case under section 302 and started an investigation.