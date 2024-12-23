Young man found dead in Lower Tanawal, murder or suicide?

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A tragic incident unfolded in the jurisdiction of Lohar Tanawal Police Station Kothiala, where the body of a young man, Khalid, son of Noor Alam was discovered in Nala Reech Behan with a gunshot wound.

SHO Kothiala Police Station, accompanied by police personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene, securing the body and transferring it to DHQ Hospital Abbottabad for autopsy, which is currently underway.

Police have initiated a detailed investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death. The exact cause whether it was murder or suicide will be determined following the post-mortem report and police findings.