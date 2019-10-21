UrduPoint.com
Young Man Found Hanged In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:05 PM

The dead body of a young man was found hanged on a tree in Jamshoro district on Monday, with the family alleging that their man has been murdered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The dead body of a young man was found hanged on a tree in Jamshoro district on Monday, with the family alleging that their man has been murdered.

The body of 25 years old Naveed Maseeh was found hanging on a tree in Hari camp at Kotri SITE area.

The police suspected that the case was of suicide but the family rejected the initial assessment of the police.

The relatives of the deceased later staged a sit-in protest on Kotri-Jamshoro road along with the dead body demanding arrest of the alleged accused.

The protesters alleged that the police had refused to investigate the case because they believe that Naveed had committed suicide.

DSP Kotri Nazar Muhammad Deeshak after 2 hours of road blockade negotiated with the protesters that the police would taken action and lodge FIR after which the protesters dispersed.

The postmortem of the dead body was performed several hours after his death in the evening before the body was handed over to the family for the burial.

SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh told the media that the cause of Naveed's death would be known after the police received the postmortem report.

He said if the young man was killed, police would bring the culprit to the book.

The incident's FIR was not lodged till the filing of this report.

