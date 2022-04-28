Young man freed after judicial raid at police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A young man kept in habeas corpus was freed in a judicial raid at GOR police station here Wednesday.

According to details, Hussain Bux Dal filed a complaint in the District and Session Court that his son Fida Hussain Dal had been kept in illegal detention at the police station.

The court directed the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate III to raid the police station.

The GOR police informed the judge that Dal was arrested by A-Section police which handed him over to the GOR where he was kept without registration of FIR.

The judge directed the GOR police to appear before the court.