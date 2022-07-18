Young man injured in electrical explosion

A young man was injured after a conductor of a 11 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) fell on him in Hazara colony area here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A young man was injured after a conductor of a 11 KV transmission cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) fell on him in Hazara colony area here on Monday.

The injured person was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors said he was in a stable condition.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar confirmed the incident.

He informed that Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro has directed Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, Director Safety, to conduct an inquiry of the incident and submit a report.