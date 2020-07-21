Young man killed as roof caves in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A 20-year old man named Mohsin son of Ranjga died after roof of his house caved in due to heavy rain lashed at Qasoori intersection located near Kumharan Walla intersection Tuesday morning.

Rescuers teams rushed to the site to protect inhabitants of the house. However their young inmate Mohsin couldn't survive as he was pressed under debris of the house roof.