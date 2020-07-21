UrduPoint.com
Young Man Killed As Roof Caves In

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A 20-year old man named Mohsin son of Ranjga died after roof of his house caved in due to heavy rain lashed at Qasoori intersection located near Kumharan Walla intersection Tuesday morning.

Rescuers teams rushed to the site to protect inhabitants of the house. However their young inmate Mohsin couldn't survive as he was pressed under debris of the house roof.

