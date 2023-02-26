Young man killed by lightning strike in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A lightning strike has claimed the life of a young man and left three others seriously injured in Abbottabad district's village Chitpadi, falling under the jurisdiction of Havelian police station.

Zahib, son of Manzoor, lost his life on the spot, while three sustained critical injuries.

The injured have been taken to Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad and the seriously injured have been shifted to the CCU ward for immediate medical attention. According to sources, the condition of the two injured were stated critical.