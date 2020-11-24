Young man killed in bikes collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A young man was killed and his friend was injured seriously in a collision between two motorcycles near Bhalowali Seoke Road.

According to Rescue-1122, Saqib Liaqat (21) died on-the-spot and his friend Umair (20) was injured seriously in collision between two motorcycles near village Trigri Sharif, Bhalowali Seoke Road, tehsil Daska on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital and the injured to Daska Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

app/ir