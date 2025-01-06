Open Menu

Young Man Killed In Clash Over Blowing Horn, Parking Bike In Street

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parking bike in street

A young man was killed in a violent clash between two groups of Chang community in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A young man was killed in a violent clash between two groups of Chang community in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station here on Monday.The police informed that 18 years old Saud Zafar Chang was shot dead in a fight which was triggered due to parking motorbikes and blowing pressure horns in front of the house of alleged killers.

The family and relatives of the slain young man later staged a sit-in protest on the Bypass road along with the dead body, demanding arrest of the suspects.The Hatri police later rounded up Azam Chang and Saad Chang but the incident's FIR could not be lodged by Monday night.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Police Station Road Young Man Saud FIR Family

Recent Stories

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Ad ..

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior ..

12 seconds ago
 Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parki ..

Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parking bike in street

13 seconds ago
 PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Jun ..

PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

15 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nurs ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..

14 minutes ago
 Department of Economic Development launches 'Regis ..

Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..

15 minutes ago
 Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in ..

Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024

30 minutes ago
Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve po ..

Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for ..

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel In ..

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of se ..

11 minutes ago
 Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent ..

Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption M ..

11 minutes ago
 HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents cr ..

HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Mald ..

11 minutes ago
 Serbian President commends UAE President's 'vision ..

Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..

45 minutes ago
 Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-w ..

Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan