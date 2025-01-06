Young Man Killed In Clash Over Blowing Horn, Parking Bike In Street
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM
A young man was killed in a violent clash between two groups of Chang community in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station here on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A young man was killed in a violent clash between two groups of Chang community in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station here on Monday.The police informed that 18 years old Saud Zafar Chang was shot dead in a fight which was triggered due to parking motorbikes and blowing pressure horns in front of the house of alleged killers.
The family and relatives of the slain young man later staged a sit-in protest on the Bypass road along with the dead body, demanding arrest of the suspects.The Hatri police later rounded up Azam Chang and Saad Chang but the incident's FIR could not be lodged by Monday night.
