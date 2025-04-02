Young Man Killed In Karachi Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A young man was killed in a firing incident that took place near Toba Masjid located in Defense area of Karachi,
tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.
According to details, dacoits opened firing and killed a young man who was trying to protect himself from looting that held near Toba Masjid located in Defense area of Karachi.
The outlaws after committing crime escaped from the scene.
The police team rushed to the site and shifted the ill-fated person identified as Amir s/o Sultan, to hospital.
Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.
Recent Stories
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man killed in Karachi firing1 minute ago
-
Man held for weapon display on social media1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 56,800 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
PHA makes special security arrangements at parks for public convenience11 minutes ago
-
417 people rescued during Eid days11 minutes ago
-
Lodhran secures first position in performance ranking: DC21 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti updates PM on Balochistan situation31 minutes ago
-
4 illegal arms owners arrested31 minutes ago
-
SWCCI pays tribute to women’s struggles31 minutes ago
-
Naqvi briefs Shehbaz on security, others issues in country41 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue 1122 visits district office Dera to greet rescue workers on Eid41 minutes ago
-
Pindiites enjoy Eid festivities amid tight security arrangement41 minutes ago