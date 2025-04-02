Young man killed in Karachi firing

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A young man was killed in a firing incident that took place near Toba Masjid located in Defense area of Karachi,

tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, dacoits opened firing and killed a young man who was trying to protect himself from looting that held near Toba Masjid located in Defense area of Karachi.

The outlaws after committing crime escaped from the scene.

The police team rushed to the site and shifted the ill-fated person identified as Amir s/o Sultan, to hospital.

Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.