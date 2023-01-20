Young man killed in Kassaki Havelian

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Some unidentified armed attackers on Friday shot killed a youth over an enmity in the limits of Havelian Police Station.

According to the information, after receiving the information of the murder Havelian police reached the spot and recovered the boy of Babar son of Arshad resident of Kopar Kasaki village of Chamhad.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

After an initial investigation, police shifted the body to the Type-D hospital Havelian for postmortem.

Initially, the body of the unfortunate young man could not be identified and police filed a report on their own and advertise the photos of the dead on social media and print media.

On which, the heirs of the deceased Babar son of Arshad reached Havelian police station and the police conducted an autopsy and found many gunshots on the body.

Police also requested authorities for the mobile data to start a thorough investigation, police sources also claimed that the murder of the young Babar was a result of family enmity and another rival group named Koda is allegedly involved in the killing.