Open Menu

Young Man Killed In Mardan Area

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Young man killed in Mardan area

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A young man was killed over a dispute that held between the two groups at Hatian area of Mardan

district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a young man lost his life when two groups clashed with each other near Hatian area

of Mardan district.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

2 hours ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

2 hours ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

3 hours ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

4 hours ago
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

6 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

6 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his M ..

UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother

7 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan