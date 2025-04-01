Young Man Killed In Mardan Area
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 10:40 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A young man was killed over a dispute that held between the two groups at Hatian area of Mardan
district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a young man lost his life when two groups clashed with each other near Hatian area
of Mardan district.
Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Further investigations are underway.
