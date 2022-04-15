Young man killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident near Nasim Nagar area in Qasimabad taluka here on Friday.

The police informed that 35 years old Younus Panhwar was crossing the road when he was struck by a speeding rickshaw.

Panhwar was shifted to the hospital in a critically injured condition but his life could not be saved, the police added.

The Naseem Nagar police detained the driver and impounded his vehicle but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

In another incident, the body of a 22 years old young woman Sadia Kolachi was found hanged to the ceiling fan of her residence in Hala Naka area in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police said quoting her father Saifuddin Kolachi that the woman committed suicide.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital and it was handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities.