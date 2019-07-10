UrduPoint.com
Young Man Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A 22 year old motorcyclist was killed as a coaster hit him in the limits of university police station here on Wednesday.

Accoding to police, Rana Jahanzeb, resident of Kohawarr Kalan, was going to home on his motorbike when a speedy coaster coming from opposite side hit him here at Bhakkar road near Zemendar hotel.

The driver of the coaster managed to escape from the scene.

The rescue team reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital. The police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

