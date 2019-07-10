Young man killed in road accident

A 22 year old motorcyclist was killed as a coaster hit him in the limits of university police station here on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A 22 year old motorcyclist was killed as a coaster hit him in the limits of university police station here on Wednesday.

Accoding to police, Rana Jahanzeb, resident of Kohawarr Kalan, was going to home on his motorbike when a speedy coaster coming from opposite side hit him here at Bhakkar road near Zemendar hotel.

The driver of the coaster managed to escape from the scene.

The rescue team reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital. The police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.