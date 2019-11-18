young man killed in road accident in Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

A 15 years old boy was killed in a road accident here on Monday when a tractor trailor hit his motorbike on which he was riding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A 15 years old boy was killed in a road accident here on Monday when a tractor trailor hit his motorbike on which he was riding.

According to the police, the incident happened on Qazi Qayum Road in the limits of Makki Shah police station.

The Edhi volunteers shifted the dead body to Liaquat University Hospital where the deceased was identified as Hassan, son of Rahat Ali.

The police said that Hassan was a motor mechanic who worked at a garage on Qazi Qayum Road.

The police said the vehicle had been impounded but the driver managed to escaped.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro has called a meeting of the Traffic Management Board next week.

In a press statement, she said the board would decide launching a shuttle service for the passenger buses so that the big vehicles could be stopped from entering the city.