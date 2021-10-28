UrduPoint.com

Young Man Killed In Trailer Motorcycle Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A young man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a speeding trailer at Maso Shah Chowk area of Sher Sultan police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Shehzad (18), son of Muhammad Ramzan, was riding a motorbike in Basti Khatu when he was hit by a speeding trailer at Maso Shah Chowk.

He died on the spot due to a severe head injury.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and transferred the body to RHU City Sultan.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

