Young Man Kills Stepmother, Aunt

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A young man shot dead his stepmother and aunt at Al-Faisal Town of North Cantonment area, here on Saturday.

Police said Nasir, the father of alleged killer, had contracted the second marriage with a woman Zahira some time ago.

The accused Hassan was not happy at the development. On the day of the incident, he shot dead his step mother and his aunt.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody and shifted to mortuary for autopsies.

The police said that a murder case had been registered while raids were being carried out to arrest the accused.

