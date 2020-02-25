Young Man, Married Woman Commits Suicide In Tharparkar
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:57 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A man and woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Tuesday.
According to details a young man Rawal s/o Chetan Meghwar resident of village Mithrio of Tharparkar endeded his life by hanging himself with Fan.
On other hand 24 year old married woman Parwati w/o Sobho kolhi ended her life by hanging her self at home over domestic issue.
Police handed over both dead bodies to their heirs after completing legal formalities.