Young man, married woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A man and woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Tuesday.

According to details a young man Rawal s/o Chetan Meghwar resident of village Mithrio of Tharparkar endeded his life by hanging himself with Fan.

On other hand 24 year old married woman Parwati w/o Sobho kolhi ended her life by hanging her self at home over domestic issue.

Police handed over both dead bodies to their heirs after completing legal formalities.