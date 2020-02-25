UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man, Married Woman Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:57 PM

Young man, married woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

A man and woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A man and woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Tuesday.

According to details a young man Rawal s/o Chetan Meghwar resident of village Mithrio of Tharparkar endeded his life by hanging himself with Fan.

On other hand 24 year old married woman Parwati w/o Sobho kolhi ended her life by hanging her self at home over domestic issue.

Police handed over both dead bodies to their heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Dead Married Suicide Young Man Tharparkar Women

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite makes waves in phone m ..

16 minutes ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

11 minutes ago

FAO to provide GPS facility for locust affected ar ..

11 minutes ago

10 injured as Toyata Hiace smashes into power pole ..

11 minutes ago

50 peacocks died in Tharparkar in Feb

11 minutes ago

Eight passengers injured in road accident in Sialk ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.