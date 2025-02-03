Young Man Murdered In Lari Havelian, Case Registered Against Four
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Havelian police on Monday registered a case against four individuals, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a young man in the Lari area, within the jurisdiction of Haveli Police Station.
According to police sources, an operation has been launched to apprehend the suspects.
As per the complaint filed by Mushtaq, son of Ali Mardan, the incident occurred when he, along with the deceased and two others, was grazing cattle in Lari.
The suspects, identified as Danish and Owais, residents of Langra, arrived at the scene, and after a heated argument, opened fire on the victim, killing him on the spot before fleeing.
The complainant further alleged that the murder was carried out at the instigation of Javed, son of Rasool Khan, and Naeema, daughter of Javed Khan, citing prior criminal disputes as the motive.
Meanwhile, police have refuted reports claiming the suspects were already in custody, stating that the matter is purely personal in nature.
