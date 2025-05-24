Open Menu

Young Man Rescued From 120-foot Well

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Rescue 1122 team safely recovered a young man from a 120-foot deep well in the quiet village of Sui Shah Tangi here Saturday.

The youth named Talha, aged 22, fell into a deep well early morning. What could have ended in tragedy was swiftly turned around by the quick response of Rescue 1122.

The rescuers descended into the narrow, dark well and drew the young man from the brink of death.

It was a brave and timely effort that saved his life.

Talha was given first aid on the spot and immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The locals appreciated the dedication and skill of the rescue team who saved a life from the depths.

