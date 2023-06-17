Young man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A young man was killed by his rivals over a dispute at Zam Zam hotel, situated in the jurisdiction of Sadder Police Station, on Saturday.

Police said 18-year-old Fakher Abbas, a resident of 79-NB, exchanged harsh words with one Ali Jaan of Sargodha on some issue some days ago.

On the day of the incident, Ali Jaan, along with his unidentified armed fellows, came to Zam Zam Hotel and shot dead Fakher Abbas.

The police were investigating the matter.