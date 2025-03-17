Young man shot dead by cousin allegedly over property dispute

A young man was shot dead outside his home here on Monday allegedly by his cousin who later escaped from the crime scene

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A young man was shot dead outside his home here on Monday allegedly by his cousin who later escaped from the crime scene.

The Naseem Nagar police informed that 25 years old Aftab Magsi was standing outside his home in Al Shahbaz Colony when the alleged assailant Saeed Magsi fired fatal gunshots on him.

Aftab was later declared dead at the hospital.

His postmortem was performed at Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said the suspect had escaped but they were trying to arrest him.

According to the police, the slain person and the alleged killer were at loggerheads due to a property dispute.

The incident's FIR could not be registered by Monday evening.