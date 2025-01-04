Young man shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A 20-year-old young man was killed on Saturday while resisting a robbery in Karachi’s Bheens Colony.

According to a private news channel, the victim, identified as Athar, was shot in the chest by two unknown robbers when he resisted being searched near Street No.

10.

According to police, he was a resident of Sukkur and had been married for a year.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted to Jinnah Hospital, where the injured Athar succumbed to his injuries.

Police filed an FIR, started investigating the incident, and searching for the suspects.