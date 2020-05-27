Young man shot dead his father over domestic dispute

A young man shot dead his father, who was a political worker, over a domestic dispute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A young man shot dead his father, who was a political worker, over a domestic dispute.

The incident happened in Bhitai Nagar area here Wednesday in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station.

The police informed that 17 years old Shaharyar khaskeli fired gunshot over his father, 46 years old Zulfiqar Khaskheli and escaped after reportedly shifting his father to the hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The slain Khaskheli and his brother Irshad Khaskheli are senior workers of Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto.