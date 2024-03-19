A young man shot dead in target killing near Chak 337 HR, Bahawalnagar on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A young man shot dead in target killing near Chak 337 HR, Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

According to detail, the target killing incident near Chak 337 HR claimed the life of Naveed, a young man known for cutting animal fodder.

He was shot dead by the assailants, and his body was transported to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

APP/adg