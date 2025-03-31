Young Man Shot Dead Over Family Dispute in Siran Valley

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) An 18-year-old youth was shot dead in a firing incident over a family dispute in the upper area of Siran Valley, VC Klas Rachari, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Nawazabad Mansehra.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer when Youth Councilor Umar Gul opened fire, killing Muhammad Riaz, son of Maskeen. The suspect managed to flee the scene after the shooting.

Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. The incident has caused grief and tension in the local community.