Young Man Shot Dead Over Family Dispute In Siran Valley
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) An 18-year-old youth was shot dead in a firing incident over a family dispute in the upper area of Siran Valley, VC Klas Rachari, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Nawazabad Mansehra.
According to reports, the tragic incident occurred after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer when Youth Councilor Umar Gul opened fire, killing Muhammad Riaz, son of Maskeen. The suspect managed to flee the scene after the shooting.
Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. The incident has caused grief and tension in the local community.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations fill Chiniot with joy and spiritual reflection3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Fountain House, distributes gifts among residents3 minutes ago
-
Young Man Shot Dead Over Family Dispute in Siran Valley3 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor across Hazara division12 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges people to work for solidarity, progress of motherland12 minutes ago
-
Kohat shooting leaves one dead, police launch investigation12 minutes ago
-
Kohat police celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers12 minutes ago
-
Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes sweets among on-duty staff on Eid13 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious zeal and fervor13 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner spreads Eid cheer at District Hospital23 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Sakro road accident23 minutes ago