Young man shot dead, suspect arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was shot dead over a domestic dispute in a village in Hyderabad rural here on Thursday. The police spokesman informed that Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Husri Israr Ahmed Brohi andSub-Inspector (SI)Syed Faiz Ali Shah arrested the suspect within 2 hours of the incident and also recovered weapon.

He said, 25-year-old Shakeel Tangri was shot dead by AbdulJabbar, who escaped from the crime scene, in village Bago KhanTangori. The police shifted the corpse toLiaquat University Hospital for postmortem.