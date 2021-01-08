UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Shot Dead, Suspect Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Young man shot dead, suspect arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was shot dead over a domestic dispute in a village in Hyderabad rural here on Thursday.  The police spokesman informed that Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Husri Israr Ahmed Brohi and Sub-Inspector (SI)Syed Faiz Ali Shah arrested the suspect within 2 hours of the incident and also recovered weapon.

   He said, 25-year-old Shakeel Tangri was shot dead by Abdul Jabbar, who escaped from the crime scene, in village Bago Khan Tangori.  The police shifted the corpse to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Dead Police Young Hyderabad Man Bago Shakeel From Weapon

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

31 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

31 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

31 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

31 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.