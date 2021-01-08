Young man shot dead, suspect arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man was shot dead over a domestic dispute in a village in Hyderabad rural here on Thursday. The police spokesman informed that Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Husri Israr Ahmed Brohi and Sub-Inspector (SI)Syed Faiz Ali Shah arrested the suspect within 2 hours of the incident and also recovered weapon.

He said, 25-year-old Shakeel Tangri was shot dead by Abdul Jabbar, who escaped from the crime scene, in village Bago Khan Tangori. The police shifted the corpse to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.