Young man succumbs to Dengue Fever complication at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC)

A 25 year old patient, Shahzad admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) with Dengue Shock Syndrome, a manifestation of dengue fever severity, passed away on Saturday morning.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A 25 year old patient, Shahzad admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) with Dengue Shock Syndrome, a manifestation of dengue fever severity, passed away on Saturday morning.

The latest incident has brought the total number of dengue related deaths to 14 in Karachi.

Executive Director of JPMC, Dr. Seemi Jamali confirmed the death of young man Shahzad, a resident of Landhi.