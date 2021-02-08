UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Succumbs To Injuries

Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:58 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) : A young man who was axed to injured by his father-in-law some days ago, died at a hospital here on Monday.

According to police, Iftikhar Ahmed, resident of Chak 80/P was sitting along with his friends at his drawing room five days ago when his father-in-law Abdul Rashid came there and injured him seriously with repeated attack of axe.

The injured was shifted to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

