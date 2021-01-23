Young man suffocated to death in short circuit ablaze

A 25-year old man suffocated to death after fire erupted in furniture workshop due to short circuit was reported in the electrical system Saturday morning, rescuer said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A 25-year old man suffocated to death after fire erupted in furniture workshop due to short circuit was reported in the electrical system Saturday morning, rescuer said.

Rescuer team rushed to spot located at wood market which was followed by police soon after surfacing the accident.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Umar, resident of Chiniot. The fire burnt to ashes all of the furniture both in prepared and under-prepared form present into the showroom.