Young Man Tortured To Death By Fake Agent In Bahawalnagar

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahawalnagar

A 20-year-old man named Zulqarnain on Friday lost his life in a chilling incident in Bahawalnagar, at the hands of a self-proclaimed agent who claimed to be extracting jinn

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A 20-year-old man named Zulqarnain on Friday lost his life in a chilling incident in Bahawalnagar, at the hands of a self-proclaimed agent who claimed to be extracting jinn.

According to police sources, the gruesome torture, carried out by the accused Azhar Shah and his followers, unfolded in the quiet suburb of Khai Bodla.

Despite desperate attempts to save him, Zulqarnain succumbed to the brutality.

Police sources further revealed that the accused fled the scene, leaving behind a lifeless body. Authorities swiftly intervened, transferring the victim’s remains to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been lodged at the Takht Mahal police station, and the Primary suspect, the fake agent has been apprehended.

