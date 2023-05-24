UrduPoint.com

Young Man Walks 15km Carrying 50kg Wheat Bag To Claim Rs 100,000 Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Young man walks 15km carrying 50kg wheat bag to claim Rs 100,000 prize

A young man covered 15 kilometers on foot with 50-kilogram wheat sack on his head/shoulders to lay his claim on a Rs 100,000 cash prize here Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A young man covered 15 kilometers on foot with 50-kilogram wheat sack on his head/shoulders to lay his claim on a Rs 100,000 cash prize here Wednesday.

Muhammad Abid, a young villager from Chak 303/EB, used to earn his living as a labour at Ghalla Mandi i.e food grain market in Burewala.

He had claimed before a commission agent from his village, Muhammad Sharif, that he can walk up to Ghalla Mandi carrying 50kg wheat bag from his village.

Sharif promised him a Rs 100,000 cash prize if he could do as per his claim.

Abid agreed and his friends and village mates saw him off with rose garlands.

Footage shared with media showed many friends accompanied him on the trip, some on foot and others on motorcycles, and danced as the youngster walked on the road leading to Burewala Ghalla Mandi.

Abid did as he claimed and was elated after receiving his cash prize from the commission agent as his friends danced tothe beat of the drum in jubilations.

