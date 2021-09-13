UrduPoint.com

Young Man's Kidnap Drama Flops, Brought Back From Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

Young man's kidnap drama flops, brought back from Islamabad

A young man who had triggered police mobilization by sending his kidnapping message to his parents had actually left the home on his own over marriage issue and was handed over to parents on Monday after police recovered him from Islamabad, police said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A young man who had triggered police mobilization by sending his kidnapping message to his parents had actually left the home on his own over marriage issue and was handed over to parents on Monday after police recovered him from Islamabad, police said.

Three days ago, Osama's father Rana Shakeel informed Gulgasht police Multan that his son who runs a mobile shop had left home to apply for job but later sent message to his father that he has been kidnapped, police spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

Police registered FIR and started search for Osama. On the orders of CPO Munir Masud Marth, a police team headed by SDPO Humayun Iftikhar and comprising Gulgasht SHO Nasir Ali and others successfully located the young man and brought him back to Multan from Islamabad.

Police said, Osama told them he left home in dejection after elders refused to arrange his marriage as per his wishes. He was handed over to his father, police spokesman said adding that the family has thanked police for their swift action.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Police Kidnapping Mobile Marriage Job Young Man Nasir Shakeel FIR Family From

Recent Stories

Interior minister calls on prime minister

Interior minister calls on prime minister

58 seconds ago
 People urged for extending cooperation in polio er ..

People urged for extending cooperation in polio eradication

1 minute ago
 Face masks do not increase body temperature during ..

Face masks do not increase body temperature during exercises: Study

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's upr ..

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's uproar

5 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved ..

Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved to boost domestic exports: Adm ..

6 minutes ago
 CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by ..

CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by end of financial year

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.