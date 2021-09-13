(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A young man who had triggered police mobilization by sending his kidnapping message to his parents had actually left the home on his own over marriage issue and was handed over to parents on Monday after police recovered him from Islamabad, police said.

Three days ago, Osama's father Rana Shakeel informed Gulgasht police Multan that his son who runs a mobile shop had left home to apply for job but later sent message to his father that he has been kidnapped, police spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

Police registered FIR and started search for Osama. On the orders of CPO Munir Masud Marth, a police team headed by SDPO Humayun Iftikhar and comprising Gulgasht SHO Nasir Ali and others successfully located the young man and brought him back to Multan from Islamabad.

Police said, Osama told them he left home in dejection after elders refused to arrange his marriage as per his wishes. He was handed over to his father, police spokesman said adding that the family has thanked police for their swift action.