Young married woman commits suicide in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A young married woman committed suicide over domestic issue on Wednesday.

According to the details,a woman Gori w/o Indro bheel ended her life after jumping into the well in a village Dhabhi bheel.

Police rushed to the site and extracted dead body of woman from well and later handed over it to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

It was pertinent to mention here that this was third attempt of suicide in last two days.