Young married women killed by family

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) A young married woman was brutally tortured to death by accused husband and in-laws allegedly for not bringing desired items in dowry here in Hunterpura-Muradpur locality of Sialkot city.

According to police, Sidra Bibi was married off to Ali Haider a few years ago. She became mother of a girl and was expecting another child. However,accused husband Ali Haider and in laws resorted to beating her often for not bringing their desired items in dowry.

The FIR revealed that accused husband Ali Haider, father in law Muhammad Anwar, mother in law Shakeela Bibi, sisters in laws Muqadas Bibi, Sadia and brother in law Usama Anwar brutally tortured the pregnant woman who succumbed to her injuries.

The neighbors called the police which shifted the dead body to local hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Sialkot District Police Officer, Hassan Asad Alvi said that Muradpur police registered a case against accused husband and in laws on the report of Amtal Hafeez,mother of victim.

DPO said that police arrested all the accused and sent them behind the bars. Further investigation was underway.